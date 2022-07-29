PASCAGOULA, Ms. (WKRG) — The Mega-Millions jackpot has risen to $1.1 billion dollars, the second largest in the game’s 20-year history.

With no lottery in Alabama, some residents are flocking across state lines to take part.

“I got to keep my fingers crossed, that’s it! I’m gonna buy me a billion dollar ticket,” said Alabama native, Don Marthaler.

The parking lot was full of Alabama license plates at the gas station at 9216 Forts Lake Road in Mississippi.

One couple traveled from Semmes for the first time on Friday to test their luck.

“The billion dollars made us come. We need to be lucky, we’d love to win that,” said Debbie and George Slatter, who live in Semmes.



The drawing is at 11:00 p.m. EST Friday evening.