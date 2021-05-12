Alabama woman pleads guilty to Gulfport bank robbery

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — The suspect in a Gulfport bank robbery pleaded guilty in court this week.

The bank robbery happened on March 22, 2019 at the BancorpSouth on Cowan Road in Gulfport.

The case was set for trial on June 28, but the suspect, through her attorney, requested to enter her guilty plea prior to trial.

On March 22, 2019, the Gulfport Police responded to the BancorpSouth located on Cowan

Road to an alarm call. According to court documents, bank employees told police that the suspect entered the bank lobby, and after several minutes, approached a teller window. The suspect handed the teller a handwritten note which read “you have 1 min to give the money do not be wrong are die.” The first teller complied with the suspect’s demand and then was instructed to provide the note and a bag to a second teller to do the same.

The robbery was captured on the bank’s video surveillance system and images of the suspect were released for help in identifying the suspect. Later that morning, Gulfport Police received reports of an abandoned Cadillac near the BancorpSouth that a person matching the description of the suspect

was seen walking away from the vehicle earlier that morning.

Investigators were able to determine that the vehicle was owned by Iconic Facce, of Ashford, Alabama.

“As the investigation continued, investigators were able to determine Facce’s cell phone

service provider, and obtain phone data, including geolocation information. The geolocation data

established that the phone was located in Gulfport, in the area of BancorpSouth on the morning of

March 22, 2019, between the hours of 7 and 11 am. The phone is then shown traveling eastbound

on I-10 and Northbound on I-65 in Alabama. The phone was last located on March 23, 2019, at the

Huntsville International Airport,” said Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker who prosecuted the case.

On March 30, 2019, Facce was arrested at the Houston International Airport, as she attempted

to reenter the county on a return flight from Mexico. Facce, who was previously known as Jimmy

Maurice Lewis, II, was found guilty of another robbery on January 20, 2009, in the United States

District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. Facce was sentenced to 51 months to serve in

that case. Following the release from federal prison, Lewis had a name change to Iconic Facce.

“We commend the Gulfport Police Department and their steadfast work in identifying,

locating, and apprehending this defendant. Their work is evidenced by this defendant requesting to

plead guilty prior to the trial date. The sentence handed down by the Court holds the defendant

accountable for her actions and assists in providing closure to the victims of this crime,” said DA

Parker.

After receiving the guilty plea, Circuit Judge Randi Peresich Mueller sentenced Facce to the maximum sentence of 15 years in each count to run concurrently.