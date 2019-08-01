Alabama vaping act now in effect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Big changes to Alabama’s vaping laws are in effect as of August 1st. The Stringer-Drummond Vaping Act brings in several new vaping regulations.

The new law says:

  • Stops advertising for vaping and alternative nicotine products as healthy options to replace smoking
  • Stops retailers from advertising for vaping and alternative nicotine products, or from opening vape shops within 1,000 feet of schools, childcare facilities, churches, and other facilities.
  • Vape shops are required to have a tobacco license.
  • Places regulation of e-cigarettes and vape products under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
  • Restricts selling of vaping and nicotine products to anyone under the age of 19.
  • Limits billboard advertising for vaping liquid to tobacco, mint, or menthol, eliminating the advertising of flavors.

