Alabama surpasses 30K in coronavirus cases

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is now 30,031 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Alabama. According to the ADPH dashboard the state has also reported 831 deaths.

Below are a breakdown county-by-county:

BALDWIN: 422 confirmed cases, 9 reported death

ESCAMBIA: 158 confirmed cases, 6 reported deaths

MOBILE: 3.014 confirmed cases, 142 reported deaths

WASHINGTON: 94 confirmed cases, 6 reported death

