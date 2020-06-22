Alabama surpasses 30K in coronavirus cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is now 30,031 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Alabama. According to the ADPH dashboard the state has also reported 831 deaths.
Below are a breakdown county-by-county:
BALDWIN: 422 confirmed cases, 9 reported death
ESCAMBIA: 158 confirmed cases, 6 reported deaths
MOBILE: 3.014 confirmed cases, 142 reported deaths
WASHINGTON: 94 confirmed cases, 6 reported death
