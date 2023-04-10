UPDATE (1:22 p.m.): Officials with ALEA have confirmed Jeremy Alford was the state trooper involved.

After visiting with Cpl. Alford and his family this morning, I

am extremely relieved and thankful to share that he is doing well and is expected to make a full

recovery. Cpl. Alford acted with true courage and heroism over the course of the incident and

was able to secure the scene and ensure public safety while injured. With nearly three decades in

law enforcement, Cpl. Alford is a true professional and public servant, dedicated to keeping the

citizens of his local community and the State of Alabama safe. I ask that you please continue to

keep Cpl. Alford and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as we all look forward to a

speedy recovery ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama State Trooper who was shot during a car chase in Escambia County Sunday night has been identified.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has not officially released the name of the trooper. However, multiple sources confirmed to WKRG News 5 the identity of the trooper as Jeremy Alford.

A release from ALEA said the trooper attempted to pull over a car in Conecuh County, Ala. when the driver refused to stop. The chase started around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on I-65. The chase ended in Escambia County near Highway 41 and Emmons Road when the car left the road.

The shooting occurred after the car left the road. The ALEA release said one person was killed and two others in the car were injured. The trooper was also hit by gunfire. ALEA is continuing to investigate the chase and shooting.