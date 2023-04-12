BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama State Trooper involved in a chase and shooting Sunday night in Conecuh and Escambia County, Alabama was released from the hospital Tuesday and is back home with his family, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Cpl. Jeremy Alford was shot at least twice after a chase that ended in a crash and gunfire off Highway 41 and Emmons Road, about ten miles north of Brewton.

On Monday, WKRG News 5 reported Alford is expected to make a “full recovery.”

ALEA shared a few photos of Alford being escorted home. ALEA Troopers, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Officers assisted in the escort.

Photo provided by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Photo provided by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Photo provided by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Photo provided by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Previous reporting:

A release from ALEA said the trooper attempted to pull over a car in Conecuh County, Ala. when the driver refused to stop. The chase started around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on I-65. The chase ended in Escambia County near Highway 41 and Emmons Road when the car left the road.

The shooting occurred after the car left the road. The ALEA release said one person was killed and two others in the car were injured.