MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Alabama Sales Tax Holiday for back-to-school items will start July 15 and end July 17, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue. Not all communities are participating, but most in our area are, including Baldwin County and Mobile.

At 12:01 a.m. on July 15, most school items can be purchased without having to pay the state sales tax. This tax-free event will last until 11:59 p.m. on July 17. The tax-free holiday is held every year on the third weekend of July. The items included in the sales tax are as follows:

Clothing Items

Belts

Boots

Caps

Coats

Diapers

Dresses

Gloves

Gym suits

Hats

Hosiery

Jackets

Jeans

Neckties

Pajamas

Pants

Raincoats

Robes

Sandals

Scarves

School uniforms

Shirts

Shoes

Shorts

Socks

Sneakers

Underwear

Computer Items

Computer storage media; diskettes, compact disks

Handheld electronic schedulers, except devices that are cellular phones

Personal digital assistants, except devices that are cellular phones

Computer printers

Printer supplies for computers

School Supplies

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue, paste, paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Protractors

Paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Clay and glazes

Paints

Paintbrushes for artwork

Sketch and drawing pads

Reference maps and globes

Required textbooks

Books

Books with a sales price of $30 or less per book

Some items are NOT eligible for this sale, including:

Clothing Items

Belt buckles

Briefcases

Cosmetics

Costume masks

Hair notions

Handbags

Handkerchiefs

Jewelry

Patches and emblems

Sewing equipment and supplies

Sewing materials

Sunglasses, eyeglasses, contacts

Umbrellas

Wallets

Watches

Wigs and hair pieces

Breathing masks

Clean room apparel and equipment

Ear and hearing protectors

Face shields

Hard hats

Helmets

Paint or dust respirators

Protective gloves

Safety glasses and goggles

Safety belts

Tool belts

Welder gloves and masks

Ballet or tap shoes

Band instruments

Cleated or spiked athletic shoes

Gloves (baseball, bowling, etc.)

Goggles

Hand and elbow guards

Life preserves and vests

Mouth guards

Roller and ice skates

Shin guards

Shoulder pads

Ski boots

Waders

Wetsuits and fins

Computer Items

Furniture

Any systems, devices, software, peripherals, designed or intended primarily for recreational use

Video games of a non-educational nature

Books

Magazines

Newspapers and periodicals

Any other document printed or offered for sale in a non-bound form

Although state sales tax will not be included on these items, local sales tax could still be applied.