MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Alabama Sales Tax Holiday for back-to-school items will start July 15 and end July 17, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue. Not all communities are participating, but most in our area are, including Baldwin County and Mobile.
At 12:01 a.m. on July 15, most school items can be purchased without having to pay the state sales tax. This tax-free event will last until 11:59 p.m. on July 17. The tax-free holiday is held every year on the third weekend of July. The items included in the sales tax are as follows:
Clothing Items
- Belts
- Boots
- Caps
- Coats
- Diapers
- Dresses
- Gloves
- Gym suits
- Hats
- Hosiery
- Jackets
- Jeans
- Neckties
- Pajamas
- Pants
- Raincoats
- Robes
- Sandals
- Scarves
- School uniforms
- Shirts
- Shoes
- Shorts
- Socks
- Sneakers
- Underwear
Computer Items
- Computer storage media; diskettes, compact disks
- Handheld electronic schedulers, except devices that are cellular phones
- Personal digital assistants, except devices that are cellular phones
- Computer printers
- Printer supplies for computers
School Supplies
- Binders
- Blackboard chalk
- Book bags
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders
- Glue, paste, paste sticks
- Highlighters
- Index cards
- Index card boxes
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers
- Notebooks
- Protractors
- Paper
- Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pencils
- Pens
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Writing tablets
- Clay and glazes
- Paints
- Paintbrushes for artwork
- Sketch and drawing pads
- Reference maps and globes
- Required textbooks
Books
- Books with a sales price of $30 or less per book
Some items are NOT eligible for this sale, including:
Clothing Items
- Belt buckles
- Briefcases
- Cosmetics
- Costume masks
- Hair notions
- Handbags
- Handkerchiefs
- Jewelry
- Patches and emblems
- Sewing equipment and supplies
- Sewing materials
- Sunglasses, eyeglasses, contacts
- Umbrellas
- Wallets
- Watches
- Wigs and hair pieces
- Breathing masks
- Clean room apparel and equipment
- Ear and hearing protectors
- Face shields
- Hard hats
- Helmets
- Paint or dust respirators
- Protective gloves
- Safety glasses and goggles
- Safety belts
- Tool belts
- Welder gloves and masks
- Ballet or tap shoes
- Band instruments
- Cleated or spiked athletic shoes
- Gloves (baseball, bowling, etc.)
- Goggles
- Hand and elbow guards
- Life preserves and vests
- Mouth guards
- Roller and ice skates
- Shin guards
- Shoulder pads
- Ski boots
- Waders
- Wetsuits and fins
Computer Items
- Furniture
- Any systems, devices, software, peripherals, designed or intended primarily for recreational use
- Video games of a non-educational nature
Books
- Magazines
- Newspapers and periodicals
- Any other document printed or offered for sale in a non-bound form
Although state sales tax will not be included on these items, local sales tax could still be applied.
