Alabama marriage forms change next week

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama will require new forms for getting married beginning Aug. 29.

The Alabama Department of Public Health issued guidance Tuesday about the new process.

Instead of a marriage license, couples will fill out a new form , have it notarized and then take it to the probate judge within 30 days. A wedding ceremony is no longer required, but a couple can still have one if they choose.

The Alabama Legislature this year voted to change marriage procedures to accommodate conservative probate judges who objected to same-sex marriage. A few probate judges had refused to issue marriage licenses to anyone so they didn’t have to give them to gay couples.

Republican Sen. Greg Albritton proposed the change in state law. He said it should allow people to get marriage documents everywhere.

