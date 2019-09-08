Alabama girl has wish come true at Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A wish come true for a young girl with Type-1 diabetes.

The Kids Wish Network let Alexandra Stuart do something she loves Saturday… play with a bunch of dogs.

She was able to present the Best in Show at the Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show at The Grounds.

Alexandra and her parents were very excited to have this opportunity.

“It’s absolutely amazing. Kids Wish Network is amazing for putting this on for her. They came to her and asked her, ‘Hey what would you like to do if you had your choice,’ and this was one of her options. They made it happen,” Alexandra’s father said.

“I was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes when I was a year old, and I’m about to be 13, so it’s been a while,” Alexandra said.

Alexandra’s Type-1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that cannot be cured. It often begins in childhood and may be caused by a genetic predisposition.