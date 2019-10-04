Alabama Family Dental holds Free Dental Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. James Whatley and his team are offering free dental care with their ninth annual Free Dental Day. The event provides free dental services to those in need.

The Free Dental Day event is Friday, Oct. 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Alabama Family Dental at 5414 Old Shell Rd in Mobile. Dr. James Whatley and Alabama Family Dental will provide patients who cannot afford dental care with a free dental treatment of their choice. Patients can choose from a tooth filling, tooth extraction, or dental cleaning.

Those interested in receiving treatment do not have to be established patients of the practice, provide proof of income or lack of insurance in order to receive treatment. Everyone 5 years and older is invited to attend. Participants are encouraged to line up early as the event is expected to be well-attended.

There will be no pre-registration. The first 75 patients, or as many patients as can be treated by 5 p.m., will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Numbered patient admission tickets will be given out when doors open at 8 a.m. Patients will be admitted in numerical order by ticket number and a ticket is required for dental service.

Patients will be waiting outside until it is their turn to be treated. Dress appropriately and bring anything you need while you wait (folding chair, blanket, book, etc.).