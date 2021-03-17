Alabama Emergency Management prepares for severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Emergency management officials across Alabama are on standby to respond to calls during tonight’s severe weather threat.

Most of Central Alabama could see straight-line winds exceeding up to 80 miles per hour, golf ball-sized hail, and the potential for tornadoes.

Emergency officials are telling residents to have a plan in place in case of severe emergency conditions, including:

  • finding a safe place to take shelter
  • having bottled water
  • non-perishable food
  • flashlights
  • extra batteries
  • weather radio.

Officials are also advising you to not put your phone on “Do Not Disturb” mode, so you can get weather alerts while you are asleep.

