Alabama Emergency Management prepares for severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Emergency management officials across Alabama are on standby to respond to calls during tonight’s severe weather threat.

Most of Central Alabama could see straight-line winds exceeding up to 80 miles per hour, golf ball-sized hail, and the potential for tornadoes.

Emergency officials are telling residents to have a plan in place in case of severe emergency conditions, including:

finding a safe place to take shelter

having bottled water

non-perishable food

flashlights

extra batteries

weather radio.

Officials are also advising you to not put your phone on “Do Not Disturb” mode, so you can get weather alerts while you are asleep.