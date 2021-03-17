Alabama Emergency Management prepares for severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Emergency management officials across Alabama are on standby to respond to calls during tonight’s severe weather threat.
Most of Central Alabama could see straight-line winds exceeding up to 80 miles per hour, golf ball-sized hail, and the potential for tornadoes.
Emergency officials are telling residents to have a plan in place in case of severe emergency conditions, including:
- finding a safe place to take shelter
- having bottled water
- non-perishable food
- flashlights
- extra batteries
- weather radio.
Officials are also advising you to not put your phone on “Do Not Disturb” mode, so you can get weather alerts while you are asleep.