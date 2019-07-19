Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo underway on Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The 86th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is underway on Dauphin Island.

The tournament began at 5 a.m. Friday with the traditional blasting of the cannon. Organizers are estimating 3,700 anglers will be hitting the water over the next three days to try to reel in the biggest catch and try to bring home more than $1 million dollars worth of prizes.

Since 2011 the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo has been named the largest fishing tournament in the world.

“The amount of effort that goes in with the group of guys, that’s what makes it special to me. We’re all volunteers that just happen to put together the world’s largest fishing tournament in our spare time,” said Cory Quint.

The event draws thousands of spectators in addition to anglers. Food and live music are also part of the rodeo.

The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo runs through Sunday.