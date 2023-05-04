ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama corrections officer was arrested in April for allegedly abusing a child, according to a release from the Atmore Police Department.

The release said officers were called to a home on April 16 for a report of child abuse. When officers arrived they found the child with injuries and notified DHR and an on-call investigator.

The investigator found that Lateshia Monique Lewis Jackson, 43, had caused the injuries to her stepchild. Jackson was arrested and charged with willful abuse of a child. She was taken to the Escambia County Detention Center.

Police said the alleged abuse did not happen at the home officers responded to but at a different home.