Alabama Coastal Cleanup will be happening for the 35th year in 2022. Volunteers can help clean up Alabama on Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Coastal Cleanup is returning to the Alabama shores on Sept. 17, 2022, according to a release from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

A large turnout is anticipated for the group after a rainy cleanup day kept volunteers away in 2021. There is a total of 26 zones in Mobile and Baldwin County where volunteers can go help clean up. Volunteers can cleanup from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 17 either on land or in water.

“Alabamians are blessed with an abundance of natural resources. The Alabama Coastal Cleanup demonstrates what can be accomplished long term when State Agencies, Business and Industry, Coordinators and Volunteers, come together for a common mission greater than themselves,” said Spencer Ryan, Executive Director for Alabama people Against a Littered State.

ADCNR provided some safety tips for volunteers:

Drink plenty of fluids. Bring a reusable water bottle.

Bring sunscreen, a hat and wear comfortable shoes.

An adult should supervise children at all times.

Be careful not to disturb sand dunes and other fragile ecosystems.

Please do not attempt to remove dangerous or heavy items yourself. Mark the location and report back to the Zone Captain.

Please bring your own reusable water bottles to help cut down on the use of plastic. Bottled water will still be available in limited quantities.

Volunteers will receive a t-shirt and basic cleaning supplies when they arrive.