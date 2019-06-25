Alabama car dealer offers Bible, shotgun and flag to customers for July 4th celebrations

Local News

by: WNCN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHATOM, Ala. (WNCN) — An Alabama car dealership has come up with a quite interesting way to attract people to shop with them during the holidays.

According to a Facebook post by Chatom Ford in Chatom, Alabama, the dealership is offering up a Bible, 12-gauge shotgun and an American flag for every vehicle, new, or pre-owned, purchased.

GOD, GUNS, AND FREEDOM 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸CELEBRATING JULY 4th FROM NOW UNTIL JULY 31 HERE AT CHATOM FORD!!! EVERY VEHICLE…

Posted by Chatom Ford on Wednesday, June 19, 2019

“GOD, GUNS, AND FREEDOM” is how the post begins, as the person behind the computer notes how the dealership is offering their “small gift” to patrons. The deal runs through July 31.

According to Chatom Ford, you have to be 18 or older, have a valid ID, able to legally purchase vehicles and be able to pass all checks associated with owning a firearm in a person’s state of residency.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=458272434938884

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes