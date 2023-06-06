BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — At the Alabama Blueberry Festival, you can eat all the Blueberries you want!
With live music, a children’s section and tons of blueberry dishes, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The festival will be happening on June 17th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jennings Park in Brewton. The best part of the event? It’s free!
At the festival, you can expect:
- Arts & Crafts vendors
- Live entertainment
- Children’s Section — with pony rides!
- Locally grown blueberries
- Blueberry bushes for sale
- Antique/Classic car show
- Rock wall and inflatables
- Obstacle Course
- Blueberry ice cream
- Blueberry cobbler & crunch
- Food court
T-shirts will also be sold at the event. The logo can be viewed below.