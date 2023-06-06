BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — At the Alabama Blueberry Festival, you can eat all the Blueberries you want!

With live music, a children’s section and tons of blueberry dishes, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The festival will be happening on June 17th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jennings Park in Brewton. The best part of the event? It’s free!

At the festival, you can expect:

  • Arts & Crafts vendors
  • Live entertainment
  • Children’s Section — with pony rides!
  • Locally grown blueberries
  • Blueberry bushes for sale
  • Antique/Classic car show
  • Rock wall and inflatables
  • Obstacle Course
  • Blueberry ice cream
  • Blueberry cobbler & crunch
  • Food court

T-shirts will also be sold at the event. The logo can be viewed below.