Alabama Alligator hunting registration now open

(WKRG)- Alligator Hunting registration is now open in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) opened online registration for the state’s regulated alligator hunts on Tuesday morning. Only 260 Alligator Possession Tags will be distributed among five hunting zones. The tag fee is $22 per zone.

The requirements to apply for a tag include being an Alabama resident and Alabama lifetime license holders ages 16 years or older. Alabama lifetime license holders may apply for an Alligator Possession Tag even if they have moved out of the state.

Hunters will be randomly selected. The selection process will be off of a point system based on the number of years a hunter has registered; The longer the years the more likely to get a Tag.

The five zones include: Southwest Alabama Zone, Coastal Zone, Southeast Alabama Zone, West Central Alabama Zone and Lake Eufaula Zone. Each zone having specific Tag numbers assigned.

Registration must be completed by 8 a.m., July 14. To register, visit https://www.alabamainteractive.org/dcnr/alligator_hunt/welcome.action.

Those who are selected will be required to attend an online training course.