Alabama 34th most “patriotic” state

Florida second to last according to new study

(WKRG) — Gulf Coast states in the News 5 viewing area are not among nation’s most patriotic, according to a new study by the personal finance website Wallethub.

Ahead of Independence Day, the study compared the 50 states across 13 key indicators of patriotism including military enlistees, number of veterans, AmeriCorps volunteers, and percentage of residents who voted in the 2020 presidential election.

Alabama ranked 34th, Mississippi 40th, and Florida 49th.

Alabama is 12th for overall “military engagement,” but 41st for “civic engagement.” Alabama is fifth for percentage of military enlistees, but ranks 46th for percentage who voted in 2020, and 47th in Peace Corps volunteers per capita.

Mississippi was 49th and Florida 50th for overall volunteerism.

