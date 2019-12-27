AL deputy injured after crashing during chase that crossed state line

Local News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A deputy with the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office was injured after she crashed during a chase that crossed into Florida.

Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson tells News 5 the deputy lost control of her Tahoe and crashed into several trees. Aside from some bruising, the deputy is going to be okay, the sheriff said.

The incident began with a traffic stop on Old Fannie Road near Flomaton. The suspect allegedly sped away from a vehicle checkpoint, and deputies gave chase.

The crash happened after the chase crossed the state line near Century, which is where the chase was called off.

There’s no word on the identity of the driver who was fleeing.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories