AL deputy injured after crashing during chase that crossed state line

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A deputy with the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office was injured after she crashed during a chase that crossed into Florida.

Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson tells News 5 the deputy lost control of her Tahoe and crashed into several trees. Aside from some bruising, the deputy is going to be okay, the sheriff said.

The incident began with a traffic stop on Old Fannie Road near Flomaton. The suspect allegedly sped away from a vehicle checkpoint, and deputies gave chase.

The crash happened after the chase crossed the state line near Century, which is where the chase was called off.

There’s no word on the identity of the driver who was fleeing.

LATEST POSTS: