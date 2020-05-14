Airbus could announce job cuts Thursday

FILE – In this June 18, 2015, file photo, an Airbus A380 takes off for its demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget airport, north of Paris. A World Trade Organization panel ruled Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, that the European Union has not complied with an order to end illegal subsidies for plane-maker Airbus, which prompted the Trump administration to impose tariffs on nearly $7.5 billion worth of EU goods in October. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury is expected to update managers Thursday on possible job cuts due to a sharp decline in orders brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters reports a meeting with union leaders is also scheduled for Thursday to discuss possible furlough schemes. Under French law, Toulouse-based Airbus cannot disclose restructuring plans internally before consulting trade unions.

Until now, Airbus has relying on government-backed furloughs in France, Germany and Britain to reduce staff costs after earlier asking employees to take 10 days’ leave.

Britain’s Daily Telegraph reported earlier that Airbus could cut 10,000 jobs within days, based on a comparison with Boeing which is cutting 16,000 jobs, representing 10-percent of its workforce.

It’s unclear if any cuts would occur outside Europe, including at the assembly facility in Mobile.