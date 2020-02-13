Airbus and Quebec are now the sole owners of A220 program

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Airbus and the Quebec government are now the sole owners of the A220 aircraft program formerly owned by Bombardier.

Bombardier has transferred its remaining interest in the program to Airbus and Quebec. Airbus is continuing to hire employees for assembly of the A220 in Mobile.

Construction on an assembly line for the A220 is also continuing. The aircraft is currently being assembled on the A320 production line at Mobile’s Brookley Aeroplex.

The first A220 is expected to be delivered in the third quarter of this year. It is destined for Delta Airlines. The company says they expect to build as many as fifty A220s per year once the assembly line is finished.

