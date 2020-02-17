Air Force dad returns home after six-month deployment and surprises sons at Dawes Intermediate School in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Air Force dad returned from a six-month deployment to surprise his sons at Dawes Intermediate School in Mobile Monday afternoon.
Technical Sergeant Jasper Roberts Sr. put on the “Legend” hawk school mascot costume and challenged his sons Jasper Roberts Jr. and Simeon Roberts to a hula hoop contest. At the end, they posed for a picture and Roberts Sr. made the big reveal.
Technical Sergeant Jasper Roberts Sr. was stationed at Osan Air Force Base in South Korea.
