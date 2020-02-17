Air Force dad returns home after six-month deployment and surprises sons at Dawes Intermediate School in Mobile

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Air Force dad returned from a six-month deployment to surprise his sons at Dawes Intermediate School in Mobile Monday afternoon.

Technical Sergeant Jasper Roberts Sr. put on the “Legend” hawk school mascot costume and challenged his sons Jasper Roberts Jr. and Simeon Roberts to a hula hoop contest. At the end, they posed for a picture and Roberts Sr. made the big reveal.

Technical Sergeant Jasper Roberts Sr. was stationed at Osan Air Force Base in South Korea.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories