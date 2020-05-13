After wildfires, Escambia Co. approves burn ban, Santa Rosa to discuss Thursday

In this image made from video taken May 6, 2020 by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, fire and smoke rise from trees alongside a road in Santa Rosa County, Florida. Wildfires raging in the Florida Panhandle have forced nearly 500 people to evacuate from their homes, authorities said. (Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services via AP)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Some counties have approved burn bans and others are considering a ban after wildfires burned more than 3,000 acres for the past week during extremely dry conditions.

A burn ban was approved in Escambia County Thursday and is effective immediately.

“It’s so dry,” Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said. “For the next seven days, no precipation, low humidity, no rain and wind, heavy wind. It’s just a very dangerous circumstance.”

Bergosh supports the ban and in his district, the Hurst Hammock fire that burned more than 1,000 acres was “human caused” but is still being investigated.

A fire at a lawn care business on East Johnson Ave. this week started as an outside fire that spread quickly destroying the building.

County Administrator Janice Gilley says typically they look at the drought index to determine if they should do a burn ban but the low humidity makes it even more dangerous now.

“Our ordinance says you need to be at around a 700 for the fire chief to make a burn ban,” Gilley said. “We are currently sitting around 364 as our index.”

In Santa Rosa County, firefighters have been working to contain a fire that burned more than 1,000 acres of land and destroyed more than a dozen homes in the Garcon Point area. The commission there expects to discuss a burn ban Thursday.

In Okaloosa County, commissioners approved a burn ban Tuesday and that will last seven days.

In Walton County, a burn ban is in place. Allen Smith was arrested for allegedly starting a fire in a burn barrel that later destroyed 59 homes.

