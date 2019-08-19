Adam Eaton named to All Time BayBears Team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2



#19

Adam Eaton P (2000)

A former 1st round pick, Eaton debuted in Mobile in 2000, his 5th year in the minors. Eaton went 4-1 with a 2.68 ERA in 10 starts for Mobile. He was called up to the big leagues May 30, 2000 and spent most of the next six years pitching for the Padres. His best season in San Diego was 2005 when he went 11-5 in 22 starts. Eaton was traded to Texas before the 2006 season and was dealt to Philadelphia before the 2007 season. In 2007, Eaton made 30 starts for the Phillies, going 10-10. In 2008, Eaton made 18 starts as the Phillies won the World series, although he did not appear in the post season. Eaton pitched in eight games for Baltimore and four games for Colorado in 2009. He posted a career record of 71-68.

Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Manager – Turner Ward

Coach- Andy Green

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#22 Player – Brian Lawrence

#21 Player – Khalil Greene

#20 Player – A.J. Pollock





