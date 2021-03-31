Acting Navy Secretary visits Austal and Ingalls

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Harker joined First District Alabama Congressman Jerry Carl and Mississippi Fourth District Congressman Steve Palazzo on tours of the Austal and Ingalls shipyards Wednesday.

The visit comes amid a particularly bumpy year at Austal that just recently saw the resignation of President Craig Perciavalle amid a federal investigation into financial and contracting irregularities.

Carl’s office described the visit as an ‘in and out’ visit, making no time for media availability.

Harker was sworn in as acting Navy Secretary in January as President Biden took office.

