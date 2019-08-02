“A Star she was”, cheerleading coach remembers Evergreen teen

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – Star Simpson is a name the faculty at Hillcrest High School in Evergreen won’t soon forget.

“You know when you’re an educator you’re not there to just teach the books, you’re there to teach them life,” said Lashonda Marshall, Cheerleading Coach at Hillcrest High School.

Alabama State Troopers say Star was killed Thursday night when her car hit an embankment on Highway 84 in Repton. She attempted to flag down help and that’s when she was struck and killed, according to troopers.

We’re told the 18-year-old graduated high school in May and was ready to begin school at Troy University.

“It’s going to be rough around here for a while,” said Clinton Smith, Athletic Director at Hillcrest High School.