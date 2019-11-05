9-vehicle accident causing delays on Highway 90

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – The Pascagoula Police Department is urging drivers to use patience this morning following delays after a 9-vehicle accident.

The accident is delaying traffic on Highway 90 from Gautier heading into Pascagoula. No word on injuries.

