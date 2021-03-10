$87 million peanut plant expected to bring 150 jobs to Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Construction has already started on a multi-million dollar project in Atmore’s Industrial Park.

“Some of the best peanut products in the world will come out of this plant and it’ll be life-changing for our owners, for our employees and also the people who eat the products that’s coming out of this plant,” said Coastal Growers, LLC President and CEO Dirk Lindsey.

A new 400,000 square foot peanut processing facility should be up and running by early next year. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and other dignitaries were on site for the big announcement.

“It’s great for the state of Alabama. Our economy is showing her strength and this plant, an $87 million investment, is going to be a huge boost to the economy here,” said Governor Ivey.

The new peanut shelling facility will bring upwards of 150 new jobs to Escambia County. Coastal Growers is owned by a cooperative of farmers who say the new plant will benefit everyone.

“We’re finding that we need to move further up the food chain so we can make more money, so we can have our farms more profitable and we can maybe have our kids doing this in the future,” said Baldwin County peanut farmer Mark Kaiser.

“They grow the peanuts and they bring them to us and we’ll process them here. Then we distribute them throughout the United States and to the world and all the profits go back to our farm families,” added Lindsey, describing how the new plant will function.

Coastal Growers expects the new project to benefit the Port of Mobile, too, once shipping begins.