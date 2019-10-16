85th Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off Thursday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Crews and vendors spent the day Wednesday getting rides and exhibits set up for the Pensacola Interstate Fair that starts Thursday at the fairgrounds on Mobile Highway.

General admission for those 12 and older is $12, those four to age 11 are $6 and three and under are free. You can get half off of general admission by ordering tickets online.

Below are the discounts for each of the 11 days of the fair:

Thursday, October 17

Dollar Day – $1 Admission – Kick off the Fair with an amazing $1 ADMISSION PRICE for everyone ages 4 & up!

Dollar Day – $1 Rides – All midway rides are also just $1 EACH (1 ticket each), all day long! Come ride all night! (Ride tickets available in $10 sheets. Minimum $10 purchase.)

Friday, October 18

“$28 MIDNIGHT MADNESS” – Beginning at 8:00 p.m., Midnight Madness tickets will go on sale for $28 at the main ticket booth, allowing unlimited rides and FREE admission into the Fair. Midnight Madness ends at 2:00 a.m.

(No General Admission tickets will be sold after 8:00 p.m. Super Saver Wristband tickets can be redeemed after 8:00 p.m., but will also require a Super Saver Admission ticket to enter the Fair.)

Saturday, October 19

Kids’ Day – All kids 11 years and under will be admitted FREE to the Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. General Admission prices apply after 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 20

Buddy Day – Bring a Buddy and two get in for the price of one from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.! (Highest admission applies. “Buddy Day” promotion can not be combined with any other promotion.) General Admission prices apply after 2 p.m.

Buddy Day is even better for Super Saver! Present a Super Saver, half-price Adult or Child’s Admission ticket and two get in for the price of one from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. (Highest admission applies.)

Military Appreciation Day – All active and retired military personnel and spouse with proper identification will be admitted for $6 each into the Fair all day long (does not include child dependents).

Monday, October 21

First Responders’ Day – Any first response personnel with valid ID will be admitted for $6 all day long. We appreciate your service to our community!

Tuesday, October 22

Ladies’ Day – Women of all ages will be admitted FREE to the Fairgrounds from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. General Admission prices apply from 6 p.m. until closing.

Wednesday, October 23

Special $12 Wristband Day – Purchase a Special Wristband for $12! Handstamps are good on all Reithoffer Midway Rides until closing. Individual ride tickets are also available all day. (Children between 36-42 inches must ride with a paying adult. Children that are 42 inches or taller will be able to ride most kiddie rides alone.)

Manna Food Pantries Food Drive – Bring in three (3) cans of food and receive $2 off Adult admission all night long. Visit the Manna Food Pantries truck at the Main Entrance (directly in front of ticket booth) to drop off your cans and receive the discount coupon.

Thursday, October 24

Senior Appreciation Day – All Seniors are invited to come out and have a special day at the Fair! Persons 55 years of age and over will be admitted for $6 into the Fair until closing. Beginning at 2:00 p.m., all exhibits, attractions and concession stands will be open. THE MIDWAY RIDES AND GAMES WILL NOT BE OPEN UNTIL 4:00 P.M. General Admission prices will apply to any adults and children (not seniors) who choose to come before 4:00 p.m.

Friday, October 25

“$28 MIDNIGHT MADNESS” – Beginning at 8:00 p.m., Midnight Madness tickets will go on sale for $28 at the main ticket booth, allowing unlimited rides and FREE admission into the Fair. Midnight Madness ends at 2:00 a.m.

(No General Admission tickets will be sold after 8:00 p.m. Super Saver Wristband tickets can be redeemed after 8:00 p.m., but will also require a Super Saver Admission ticket to enter the Fair.)

Saturday, October 26

Kids’ Day – All kids 11 years and under will be admitted FREE to the Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. General Admission prices apply after 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 27

Last Blast Sunday – Come celebrate the final day of the Fair with a special $6 admission price for everyone all day long! (Children 3 and under are FREE. Any passes or discounted admission tickets will count as ONE ADMISSION ONLY.)

Last Blast Ride Wristband – Purchase a special Wristband for $23 ($5 savings). Wristbands are good on all Reithoffer Midway Rides until closing. Individual ride tickets are also available all day. All Super-Saver Wristband tickets will be accepted. (Children between 36-42 inches must ride with a paying adult. Children that are 42 inches or taller will be able to ride most kiddie rides alone.)