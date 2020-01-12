85-year-old man missing in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing and endangered 85-year-old man.

Frank Preston Clausell is a black man who is 6’2″ with grey hair and brown eyes, weighing 220 lbs.

He was last seen wearing brown khaki pants, a grey sweater, white jacket and black hat, and he was driving a grey 2014 Lexus 4-door with the Florida Tag Z03ECJ. Clausell was last seen today at about 2:45 pm near Bettian Avenue in Milton driving in his vehicle. His destination or direction of travel is unknown.

Clausell has medical conditions and is currently entered as a Silver Alert. Anyone having information is asked to immediately contact local law enforcement.

