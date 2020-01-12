85-year-old man missing in Santa Rosa County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing and endangered 85-year-old man.

Frank Preston Clausell is a black man who is 6’2″ with grey hair and brown eyes, weighing 220 lbs.

He was last seen wearing brown khaki pants, a grey sweater, white jacket and black hat, and he was driving a grey 2014 Lexus 4-door with the Florida Tag Z03ECJ. Clausell was last seen today at about 2:45 pm near Bettian Avenue in Milton driving in his vehicle. His destination or direction of travel is unknown.

Clausell has medical conditions and is currently entered as a Silver Alert. Anyone having information is asked to immediately contact local law enforcement.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories