MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Stacker has compiled a list of the top 30 museums in the state of Alabama, and eight of those museums are located in either Mobile County or Baldwin County.

They rank as follows:

30. Dauphin Island Little Red School House Community Complex

Rating: 5/5 (5 reviews)

Type of activity: Specialty Museums, History Museums

Address: 1016 Bienville Blvd, Dauphin Island, AL 36528

26. Mobile Carnival Museum

Rating: 4.5/5 (564 reviews)

Type of activity: Specialty Museums

Address: 355 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602

23. GulfQuest – National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico

Rating: 4.5/5 (311 reviews)

Type of activity: Specialty Museums

Address: 155 S Water St., Mobile, AL 36602

19. Holmes Medical Museum

Rating: 4.5/5 (103 reviews)

Type of activity: Specialty Museums, Educational sites

Address: 111 W Laurel Ave., Foley, AL 36535

14. Indian & Sea Museum

Rating: 4/5 (43 reviews)

Type of activity: Specialty Museums

Address: 25850 John Snook Dr., Orange Beach, AL 36561

12. Foley Railroad Museum

Rating: 4.5/5 (255 reviews)

Type of activity: Specialty Museums

Address: 125 E Laurel Ave., Foley, AL 36535

7. Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium

Rating 4.5/5 (655 reviews)

Type of activity: Science Museums, Aquariums

Address: 101 Bienville Blvd., Dauphin Island, AL 36528

3. Battleship USS ALABAMA