73-year-old leads Atmore Police on chase, striking cruiser and nearly hitting officer with car

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Atmore Police were sent on a high-speed chase Wednesday after they say a man tried to run over an officer.

It all started when police responded to United Bank on Nashville Avenue in response to a person being disorderly and refusing to leave the property.

Once on scene officers tried speaking to the driver, identified as 73-year-old Lem Roy Sanders, but that’s when Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks says Sanders sped away, nearly striking an officer with his car. Sanders led authorities into Florida where he then struck an unmarked Atmore Police cruiser in the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly off of Highway 97.

Chief Brooks says officers then broke the driver’s side windows to remove Sanders from the vehicle. He was taken into custody by the Escambia County, Florida Sheriff’s Office.

Sanders faces three counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer in Florida. Sanders will face one count of Attempted Murder and one count of fleeing and attempted to elude in Alabama.