7-year-old murder victim died of blunt force trauma before McIntosh fire

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) – The 7-year-old boy found dead in a burned mobile home in Washington County died of blunt force trauma, according to court documents.

Case Ketchum’s body was found inside a home on Frank Snow Road in McIntosh early Sunday morning.

His father’s girlfriend, Jacqueline “Pat” Stewart, was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Stewart “did on or about 06/30/2019, intentionally cause the death of Case Tray Ketchum, by blunt force trauma.”

Police said Stewart and Ketchum were the only ones at the home at the time of the fire. They said the boy’s father and another child were away when it happened.

Sheriff Stringer tells News 5 the case is now under a gag order.

Funeral service will be 11am Friday, July 05, 2019. Visitation from 10am until 11amat Simple House of Praise Church in Mount Vernon

Donations can be made through his obituary at https://www.freemancitronelle.com/notices/Case-Ketchum