(WKRG) — It’s time again for WKRG’s annual Ace of Hearts Poker Run. We’re raising money for the American Heart Association on Saturday, Oct. 15. Enjoy a great day of riding, fun stops and a party at the world-famous Flora-Bama all while raising money for a good cause.

How to pre-register:

To pre-register, click the link below and enter $25 in the “Other Donation Amount” section to make your donation..

Riders who want to start in Alabama, CLICK HERE.

Riders who want to start in Florida, CLICK HERE.

Florida riders’ route:

START: Pensacola Harley Davidson: 6385 Pensacola Blvd.; Pensacola, FL 32505

Stop 1: Chasers Bar & Lounge: 5104 North W Street; Pensacola, FL 32505

Stop 2: Woodsies Hilltop Lounge & Package: 5204 Mobile Hwy; Pensacola, FL 32526

Stop 3: Costello’s Italian Deli: 8190 W Fairfield Dr.; Pensacola, FL 32506

END: Flora-Bama: 17401 Perdido Key Drive; Pensacola, FL 32507

Alabama riders’ route:

START: Main Event Club: 6485 US-90; Theodore, AL 36582

Stop 1: Greer’s St. Louis Market: 260 St. Louis Street; Mobile, AL 36602

Stop 2: TBA

Stop 3: Baldwin County Victory Polaris: 26305 Highway 59; Loxley, AL 36551

END: Flora-Bama: 17401 Perdido Key Drive; Pensacola, FL 32507

From the American Heart Association:

“Thank you for supporting the 6th Annual WKRG News 5 Ace of Hearts Poker Run, benefitting the American Heart Association. Together, we’re protecting families, empowering communities and changing the way we fight heart disease and stroke to save lives. The hero in each of us lives fierce, taking control of our well-being. Your $25 pre-registration for the Poker Run goes directly to the American Heart Association. Thank you for helping us as we break down barriers and inspire the hearts you love to live happier, healthier and longer.”