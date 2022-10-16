PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5’s 6th Annual Ace of Hearts Poker run rallied motorcyclists from Mobile to Pensacola to raise money for the American Heart Association.

Those in Pensacola started at the Harley Davidson, while Mobile riders kicked up their stands Main Event Club in Teodore.

The riders made a few stops a long the way at several bars and restaurants, drawing a card at each stop. Whoever drew the highest hand, walked away with a cash prize.

The 6th Annual Poker Run raised over $3,000.

The #WeatherBeast has made it along with several riders to the Flora-Bama after making numerous stops around the Alabama Ace of Hearts Poker Run!

A big thank you to Vicky and Annie at the Main Event Club for being our Registration point on the Mobile side again this year for the Ace of Hearts Poker Run.

Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham is at the last stop for the Alabama riders at Doc’s. Next stop is Flora-Bama!

Our Alabama riders have reached Baldwin County Victory Polaris in Loxley. One more stop before they reach the Flora-Bama!

Alexa Daly WKRG is at Woodsies’s Hilltop Lounge & Package for stop No. 2 of the Ace of Hearts Poker run on the Florida side.

Riders are registering for the Ace of Hearts Poker Run here at Main Event Club in Alabama, and you still have time to come out and join. Kickstands go up at 11 a.m.!

But Saturday was not about winning money, it was about raising it. And the riders and sponsors did just that. The Ace of Hearts Poker run raised $3,231.

“The American Heart Association does so much for the community does so much for the community and it’s such a big need that we couldn’t even pass up the opportunity,” said Nicholas Laubach, general manager of Baldwin County Victory Polaris, one of the events sponsors.

Many motorcyclists were riding in honor of loved ones, while others were just hoping to make a difference.

““Everybody has a heart,” J.D. Evans, a participant in today’s event. “This is a good deal it helps raise money for a good cause.”

Proceeds from the Ace of Hearts Poker run hope to fight heart disease and save lives.