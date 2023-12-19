ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Six teenagers were arrested early Tuesday morning after they allegedly broke into multiple vehicles in Atmore overnight.

According to the Atmore Police Department, an officer was in the area of East Laurel Avenue around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning when they “observed several suspicious people.” Four people left the scene on foot after they saw the officer, but the officer was able to detain two people who tried to leave in a vehicle.

Officers used a drone to find and detain the four people who had run. All six of the people were between the ages of 14-years-old and 17-years-old. Officers said the teenagers drove around Atmore, stopping at multiple locations to check vehicle doors. If a vehicle was unlocked, one of the teens would enter it and search for anything valuable, according to police.

The department received multiple reports during the morning when homeowners noticed the break-ins. Officers said home surveillance videos captured several of the incidents.

All of the teenagers were charged with multiple counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. Five of the six teens were on probation and taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Bay Minette.