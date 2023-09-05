MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — October is set to be a busy month in south Alabama with at least six festivals happening during the month.

The Semmes Fall Festival will be happening on Oct. 22 at Mary G. Montgomery High School. According to the Facebook event, there will be live entertainment, vendors, food trucks, costume contests, pumpkin contests, trunk or treat, inflatables and games. It will be happening from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The 50th Annual National Shrimp Festival will be in Gulf Shores from Oct. 12 through Oct. 15. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Sunday, the hours change to 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Live entertainment will be happening throughout the event and tons of vendors will be there for all your shopping habits.

Lifelines Counseling Services will be hosting the Bay Area Brunch Fest in Cathedral Square on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Festival-goers will be able to sample brunch items from local restaurants, buy alcoholic beverages, listen to live music and play lawn games. Tickets are on sale and cost between $20 and $75. You must be 21 or over to get in.

The Mobtown Mac Down will be coming back to Mobile for the second year. It will be held on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brookley Aeroplex. The event will feature all the mac and cheese your heart desires along with games for the kids, food vendors and music. The event benefits The Cookery Project.

The Mobile Latin Fest 2023 will be happening on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 in downtown Mobile. The event will start Friday in Cathedral Square from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday, the event will be moved to Mardi Gras Park from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. “With the growing Latin population in our region, this festival brings flavors, music, and culture to the downtown area. It also contributes to the continuous internationalization of our community and its heritage,” according to event coordinators.

In Fairhope, you can find the Gulf Coast Fungi Festival from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22 at Weeks Bay Plantation. Tickets for this festival are on sale now. The event will have guided mushroom foraging tours, informative lectures and cooking demonstrations.