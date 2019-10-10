5,000 glass pumpkins for sale to benefit arts center

Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG–TV) — Fall means it’s time to visit a pumpkin patch, but this weekend, you can purchase pumpkins of a different kind. They are all made of glass or clay, and are unique works of art. Over 50 local artists created over 5,000 pumpkins in the glass-blowing workshop at the First City Arts Center in Pensacola.

A huge glass pumpkin sale is taking place this Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1060 N. Guillemard St., (on the corner of Guillemard and Gonzalez St.). All the money goes back to the programs at the Center.

Here is more information about the event.

“The unique pumpkins come in all shapes, colors and sizes. Come and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces that are guaranteed to be “picked” quickly. Prices for pumpkins begin at $20. The event not only supports FCAC as a nonprofit center for the arts offering affordable education and outreach programs, your pumpkin purchases also support over 50 local artists!” First City Arts Center

