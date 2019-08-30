5 Things To Do This Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Here are five things to do on the Gulf Coast Labor Day weekend.

1. 2nd Annual Show Up and Show Out Car Show

Saturday 5:00-9:00PM

Bumper’s Drive-In Laurel MS

More Information here.

2. Biker Dad Blog Events

Go to the Biker Dad Blog here on the WKRG website for events this weekend.

Click here for more information.

3. Mobile Bay Bears Final Game Ever.

Labor Day at 12:05PM

All tickets $5.00 (excluding suites)

Weekend Schedule and Tickets here

4. Matilda The Musical

Final Weekend August 30 – September 1st

The Joe Jefferson Playhouse

Ticket and information here.

5. 7th Annual Backpack Project Family Fishing Rodeo

August 30th – September 1st

Grand Lagoon Yacht Club in Pensacola

More information here.