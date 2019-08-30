5 Things To Do This Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Here are five things to do on the Gulf Coast Labor Day weekend.
1. 2nd Annual Show Up and Show Out Car Show
Saturday 5:00-9:00PM
Bumper’s Drive-In Laurel MS
2. Biker Dad Blog Events
Go to the Biker Dad Blog here on the WKRG website for events this weekend.
3. Mobile Bay Bears Final Game Ever.
Labor Day at 12:05PM
All tickets $5.00 (excluding suites)
4. Matilda The Musical
Final Weekend August 30 – September 1st
The Joe Jefferson Playhouse
5. 7th Annual Backpack Project Family Fishing Rodeo
August 30th – September 1st
Grand Lagoon Yacht Club in Pensacola
