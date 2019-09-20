5 Things To Do This Weekend! Sept. 20-22

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) – Here are five things to do this weekend.

1. Pensacola Lighthouse Ghost Hunt

Saturday

Call to reserve your spot

Click here for more information

2. MSO: Ole!

Saturday 7:30 PM

Mobile Civic Center

Ticket and additional information here

3. 1940s Big Band Bash to Save the Coke Building

Saturday 6:30 PM until 9:30 PM

Pensacola Museum of Commerce

More information here.

4. An Evening Of Carol Burnett Show

Saturday 7:30PM

Joe Jefferson Playhouse

More information here.

5. 10th Annual Mississippi Songwriters Festival

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Ocean Springs, Gautier, Moss Point and Biloxi

Schedule and information here.

