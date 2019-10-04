5 Things To Do This Weekend October 4-6

Here are 5 things to do this weekend on the Gulf Coast:

1. Rubber Ducky Regatta

Saturday 10:00AM

Cooper Riverside Park

More Information Here.

2. Biker Dad Blog Events

Barber Vintage Motorcycle Festival.

All Weekend – Birmingham

Kruise For St. Jude

Benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Saturday 11AM

Registration at Eastern Shore Center behind the movie theater in Spanish Fort

More information here.

3. Terror On The Coast

The Warehouse in Gulfport

Now Through Halloween

Tickets And More Information Here.

4. Baldwin Pops Founder’s Day Concert

Sunday 5:30-9:00PM

Henry George Bluff Park Fairhope

More Information Here.

5. Mobile Fairytale Ball

Saturday 9:00AM-7:00PM

Mobile Convention Center

More Information Here.

