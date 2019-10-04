5 Things To Do This Weekend October 4-6

Here are 5 things to do this weekend on the Gulf Coast:
1. Rubber Ducky Regatta
Saturday 10:00AM
Cooper Riverside Park
2. Biker Dad Blog Events
Barber Vintage Motorcycle Festival.
All Weekend – Birmingham
Kruise For St. Jude
Benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Saturday 11AM
Registration at Eastern Shore Center behind the movie theater in Spanish Fort
More information here.
3. Terror On The Coast
The Warehouse in Gulfport
Now Through Halloween
Tickets And More Information Here.
4. Baldwin Pops Founder’s Day Concert
Sunday 5:30-9:00PM
Henry George Bluff Park Fairhope
5. Mobile Fairytale Ball
Saturday 9:00AM-7:00PM
Mobile Convention Center
More Information Here.