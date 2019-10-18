Breaking News
UPDATE: Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney still missing, Birmingham Police confirms

5 Things To Do This Weekend October 18-20

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Five things to do this weekend around the Gulf Coast.

1. 16th Annual Cruise In

Saturday 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Automotive Painters Supply, Mobile

Find out more here.

2. 3rd Annual Ace Of Hearts Poker Run

Saturday 9:00 Registration Kickstands Up 11:00

Start at Mobile Bay Harley-Davidson OR Harley-Davidson of Pensacola

End at FloraBama

Information and Maps Here.

3. Halloween Murder Mystery

Perdido Queen Dinner Cruise

Sunday 9:00 – 11:00 PM

Tickets and Information Here.

4. Chefs of the Coast 2019

Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center

Sunday 6:00 PM

Biloxi

Get More Information and Tickets Here.

5. Miranda Sings

Pensacola Saenger Theater

Saturday 7:00 PM

More Information Here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories