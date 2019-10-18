5 Things To Do This Weekend October 18-20

Five things to do this weekend around the Gulf Coast.

1. 16th Annual Cruise In

Saturday 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Automotive Painters Supply, Mobile

Find out more here.

2. 3rd Annual Ace Of Hearts Poker Run

Saturday 9:00 Registration Kickstands Up 11:00

Start at Mobile Bay Harley-Davidson OR Harley-Davidson of Pensacola

End at FloraBama

Information and Maps H ere .

3. Halloween Murder Mystery

Perdido Queen Dinner Cruise

Sunday 9:00 – 11:00 PM

Tickets and Information H ere .

4. Chefs of the Coast 2019

Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center

Sunday 6:00 PM

Biloxi

Get More Information and Tickets Here.

5. Miranda Sings

Pensacola Saenger Theater

Saturday 7:00 PM

More Information Here.