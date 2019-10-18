5 Things To Do This Weekend October 18-20

Five things to do this weekend around the Gulf Coast.
1. 16th Annual Cruise In
Saturday 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Automotive Painters Supply, Mobile
Find out more here.
2. 3rd Annual Ace Of Hearts Poker Run
Saturday 9:00 Registration Kickstands Up 11:00
Start at Mobile Bay Harley-Davidson OR Harley-Davidson of Pensacola
End at FloraBama
3. Halloween Murder Mystery
Perdido Queen Dinner Cruise
Sunday 9:00 – 11:00 PM
4. Chefs of the Coast 2019
Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center
Sunday 6:00 PM
Biloxi
Get More Information and Tickets Here.
5. Miranda Sings
Pensacola Saenger Theater
Saturday 7:00 PM
More Information Here.