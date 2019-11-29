5 Things To Do This Weekend November 29th – December 1st

1. Winterfest Elf Parade

Friday 4:45PM – 8:30PM

Downtown Pensacola

More Information Here

2. Small Business Saturday Sales Event

Shop Local! Support local busineses all around the Gulf Coast

All day Saturday.

3. Elf- Movie Special

Saturday at Noon

Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center – Mobile

Information and Ticket Information Here.

4. Christmas Village at the Fort

Saturday 11AM

The Fort of Colonial Mobile

More Information and Schedule Here

5. Magical Christmas Toy Drive

Donate New, Unwrapped Toys for Children on the Gulf Coast

Drop-off Locations are Here

