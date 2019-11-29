5 Things To Do This Weekend November 29th – December 1st

1. Winterfest Elf Parade
Friday 4:45PM – 8:30PM
Downtown Pensacola
More Information Here
2. Small Business Saturday Sales Event
Shop Local! Support local busineses all around the Gulf Coast
All day Saturday.
3. Elf- Movie Special
Saturday at Noon
Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center – Mobile
Information and Ticket Information Here.
4. Christmas Village at the Fort
Saturday 11AM
The Fort of Colonial Mobile
More Information and Schedule Here
5. Magical Christmas Toy Drive
Donate New, Unwrapped Toys for Children on the Gulf Coast
Drop-off Locations are Here