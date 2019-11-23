5 Things To Do this weekend November 22th, 23th, and 24th

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- In tonight's What's Working, a Mobile County school is taking care of its students every need. Clark-Shaw Magnet School is providing more than just an education to its students.

There is an unassuming, small closet tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the school day, and it saving a lot of students from embarrassment. It's called the Care Closet. It is stocked full of personal items such as deodorant, shampoo, soap, hygiene items, socks, toothbrushes, and toothpaste. It is for students who may be having a hard time at school and need an item. Students can ask confidentially for an item, and counselors will place it in their backpack.