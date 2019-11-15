5 Things To Do This Weekend November 15, 16, and 17

1. Christmas Jubilee
All Weekend 9AM
Mobile Convention Center
More Information Here.
2. Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Saturday 5:00-10:00PM
Downtown Owa in Foley
More information and directions here.
3. Gallery Night 2019
Friday 5:00PM
Downtown Pensacola
More Information here.
4. Vancleave Arts & Crafts Fair
Saturday 9:00AM-3:00PM
Vancleave, Mississippi
More information and directions here.
5. Holiday Market
Saturday 10:00AM-4:00PM
Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale
More information and directions here.
