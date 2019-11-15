5 Things To Do This Weekend November 15, 16, and 17

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- In tonight's What's Working, an inspiring story of a student at the University of South Alabama. He doesn't let his disability stop him from marching with the USA Jaguar Marching Band.

Liam White is blind. He became interested in marching band in high school. A couple of years ago, he set his sights on the USA Jags Marching band. He says the only difference you will notice between him and other band members is a hand on his shoulder helping guide him. Fellow student, Gabby Long, helps show him which way to go.