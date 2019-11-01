5 Things To Do This Weekend November 1-3

There is always something fun to do on the Gulf Coast. Here are 5 to consider.

1. Motorcycle Rides and Events

Friday: Motorcycle Awareness Night – Spanish Fort

Saturday: Toys For Tots Ride – Mobile

Sunday: Stop Suicide Ride – Pensacola

All the information and details for events this weekend are in the Biker Dad Blog on WKRG.COM

Get more information and directions here.

2. PorchFest 2019

Music <> Food <> Fun

Saturday 4:00

Belleville Avenue in Brewton, Alabama

More information here.

3. MacBeth

Friday and Saturday 7:30PM Sunday 2:00PM

Joe Jefferson Playhouse Mobile

Tickets and more information here.

4. Wine On The River

Saturday 3PM-6PM

Cooper Riverside Park Mobile

More information and tickets here.

5. Holiday Open House

Sunday 1PM – 3PM

Pascagoula River Audubon Center

Moss Point, Mississippi

More information and directions here.