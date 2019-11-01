5 Things To Do This Weekend November 1-3

There is always something fun to do on the Gulf Coast. Here are 5 to consider.
1. Motorcycle Rides and Events
Friday: Motorcycle Awareness Night – Spanish Fort
Saturday: Toys For Tots Ride – Mobile
Sunday: Stop Suicide Ride – Pensacola
All the information and details for events this weekend are in the Biker Dad Blog on WKRG.COM
Get more information and directions here.
2. PorchFest 2019
Music <> Food <> Fun
Saturday 4:00
Belleville Avenue in Brewton, Alabama
More information here.
3. MacBeth
Friday and Saturday 7:30PM Sunday 2:00PM
Joe Jefferson Playhouse Mobile
Tickets and more information here.
4. Wine On The River
Saturday 3PM-6PM
Cooper Riverside Park Mobile
More information and tickets here.
5. Holiday Open House
Sunday 1PM – 3PM
Pascagoula River Audubon Center
Moss Point, Mississippi
More information and directions here.