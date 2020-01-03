5 Things To Do This Weekend: January 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

1. City Of Biloxi 12th Night Celebration
Friday 5:00PM
Biloxi Visitor’s Center
More Information Here
2. Chili Cookoff – Veterans Motorcycle Club
Sunday at Noon
Pensacola
Call 850-218-8892 For Information
3. Kids Studio – Alabama Contemporary Art Center
Saturday 11:30AM
Mobile
More Information Here.
4. Barn Quilt Workshop
Sunday at Noon
Gulf Shores
More Information Here
5. Sing-A-Long Mobile Opera
Sunday 2:00PM
Free Admission
Ben May Public Library
More Information Here
