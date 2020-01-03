5 Things To Do This Weekend: January 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

1. City Of Biloxi 12th Night Celebration

Friday 5:00PM

Biloxi Visitor’s Center

More Information Here

2. Chili Cookoff – Veterans Motorcycle Club

Sunday at Noon

Pensacola

Call 850-218-8892 For Information

3. Kids Studio – Alabama Contemporary Art Center

Saturday 11:30AM

Mobile

More Information Here.

4. Barn Quilt Workshop

Sunday at Noon

Gulf Shores

More Information Here

5. Sing-A-Long Mobile Opera

Sunday 2:00PM

Free Admission

Ben May Public Library

More Information Here

