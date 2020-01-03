5 Things To Do This Weekend: January 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) --The Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety is celebrating a milestone. Since their 'Fortified Building Program' began in 2009, there have now been 15 thousand homes built to the higher standards, some 13 thousand of them in Alabama, with many in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

The program is an effort to encourage builders and homeowners to use the higher standards for new construction and re-roofing to better protect the structures against severe weather, especially high-wind events like tropical storms, hurricanes or tornados.