5 Things To Do This Weekend: January 24-26

1. The Graduate – Final Weekend

Joe Jefferson Playhouse

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Ticket Information and Showtimes Here

2. Battlefield Blitz 5K

Blakeley State Park

Saturday 8AM

More Information Here

3. Senior Bowl

Saturday 1:30PM

Ladd-Peebles Stadium – Mobile

More Information Here

4. Dinosaurs Around The World

Now until May 10th

Gulf Coast Exporeum Science Center – Mobile

More Information To Plan Your Visit Here

5. Krewe De La Dauphine – Mardi Gras Parade

Saturday 1PM

Dauphine Island

More Information Here

