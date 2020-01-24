5 Things To Do This Weekend: January 24-26

1. The Graduate – Final Weekend
Joe Jefferson Playhouse
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
Ticket Information and Showtimes Here
2. Battlefield Blitz 5K
Blakeley State Park
Saturday 8AM
More Information Here
3. Senior Bowl
Saturday 1:30PM
Ladd-Peebles Stadium – Mobile
More Information Here
4. Dinosaurs Around The World
Now until May 10th
Gulf Coast Exporeum Science Center – Mobile
More Information To Plan Your Visit Here
5. Krewe De La Dauphine – Mardi Gras Parade
Saturday 1PM
Dauphine Island
More Information Here
LATEST STORIES:
- Spanish Fort HS assistant principal placed on leave for using inappropriate hand gestures
- Police chase ends in fatal crash on Highway 21 in Atmore
- Miami in the North? Pittsburgh in the South? 2020 Senior Bowl features weird rosters
- Suspect accused of killing three Hurricane Michael lineman pleads no contest
- Javon Kinlaw’s journey to the Senior Bowl