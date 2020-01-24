5 Things To Do This Weekend: January 24-26

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A car was stolen Wednesday morning when the owner says she left it running in a parking lot.

The victim told Mobile Police that she pulled into the parking lot of University Oaks retirement community on University Boulevard and went inside leaving her vehicle running. She says a man she didn't know got in the vehicle and drove away.

A short time later, the victim’s husband saw the vehicle in a parking lot off Government Boulevard and called police. Officers saw the suspect when they arrived. That man was later identified as the person who stole the vehicle. Officers say he is 27-year-old Zaquan Packer. He was arrested and released. He has no other arrests on his record in Mobile County.

