5 Things To Do This Weekend: January 10-12

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Following an alleged road rage incident that resulted in a man getting shot in Mobile Wednesday, police want drivers to know - an officer is just a phone call away.

"Tell them what's going on.. like I'm on I-65 there's a blue truck behind me, he's being really aggressive, do you have an officer around who can see if he can locate us," said Cpl. LaDerrick Dubose.