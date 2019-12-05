5 Things To Do This Weekend December 6th, 7th, and 8th

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s something in the air. You can feel it. It’s Christmas! Here are five things to celebrate the season this weekend. Have fun!

1. Pensacola Lighthouse Christmas Gala

Saturday 3:00-7:30PM

Free admission and fun for the whole family.

More information and directions here.

2. Christmas Parades – Making Spirits Bright

5 parades this weekend!

Fairhope Friday 7PM

Semmes Saturday 10AM

Daphne Saturday 11AM

Grand Bay Saturday 6:30 PM

Spanish Fort Saturday 7PM

3. Seventh Annual Holiday Market

Saturday 11AM

OK BICYCLE SHOP -Mobile

More information here.

4. Christmas on the Hill

Sunday 1:00-5:00PM

Village of Spring Hill

More information here.

5. Holiday Market and Christmas Kids Day

Saturday 10AM-2PM

Mardi Gras Park – Downtown Mobile

More information here.