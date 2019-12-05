5 Things To Do This Weekend December 6th, 7th, and 8th

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s something in the air. You can feel it. It’s Christmas! Here are five things to celebrate the season this weekend. Have fun!
1. Pensacola Lighthouse Christmas Gala
Saturday 3:00-7:30PM
Free admission and fun for the whole family.
More information and directions here.
2. Christmas Parades – Making Spirits Bright
5 parades this weekend!
Fairhope Friday 7PM
Semmes Saturday 10AM
Daphne Saturday 11AM
Grand Bay Saturday 6:30 PM
Spanish Fort Saturday 7PM
3. Seventh Annual Holiday Market
Saturday 11AM
OK BICYCLE SHOP -Mobile
More information here.
4. Christmas on the Hill
Sunday 1:00-5:00PM
Village of Spring Hill
More information here.
5. Holiday Market and Christmas Kids Day
Saturday 10AM-2PM
Mardi Gras Park – Downtown Mobile
More information here.