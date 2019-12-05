1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl from Ansonia 2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison

5 Things To Do This Weekend December 6th, 7th, and 8th

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s something in the air. You can feel it. It’s Christmas! Here are five things to celebrate the season this weekend. Have fun!

1. Pensacola Lighthouse Christmas Gala

Saturday 3:00-7:30PM

Free admission and fun for the whole family.

More information and directions here.

2. Christmas Parades – Making Spirits Bright

5 parades this weekend!

Fairhope Friday 7PM

Semmes Saturday 10AM

Daphne Saturday 11AM

Grand Bay Saturday 6:30 PM

Spanish Fort Saturday 7PM

3. Seventh Annual Holiday Market

Saturday 11AM

OK BICYCLE SHOP -Mobile

More information here.

4. Christmas on the Hill

Sunday 1:00-5:00PM

Village of Spring Hill

More information here.

5. Holiday Market and Christmas Kids Day

Saturday 10AM-2PM

Mardi Gras Park – Downtown Mobile

More information here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories